LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has an active felony arrest warrant for Jason D. Brodie for two allegations of first-degree child molestation.
He is a 36-year-old from Liberal, Missouri.
The warrant is dated January 17, 2019 and has a bond listed at $75,000 cash only.
Brodie is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has been in communication with the Jasper County sheriff about Brodie and they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Anyone with information about where he is should immediately call their local law enforcement agency.
