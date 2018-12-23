3 lives lost too soon in Blue Springs crash

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The memories of three classmates...

“It's unbearable. It's unbelievable,” said Ebony Lloyd.

Kaylen, Nick, and Darian...

“He's such a sweet kid. Very helpful,” expressed Jordan Crawford.

Crawford and Lloyd joined others from the Blue Springs community to remember their classmates, killed in a car wreck Saturday night.

“Darian was sweet, intelligent, driven,” explained Ebony.

The outpouring of support comes as no surprise to those who loved them.

“Everybody liked him. He had so many friends,” proclaimed Jan Handley, Nick's Stepfather.

Handley is the stepfather of 15-year-old Nick Fordham, one of the three boys in the car.

“Just total disbelief. We couldn't believe it happened,” said Handley.

Handley remembers the other two boys hanging out at his house from time to time.

“They didn't get in a lot of trouble. Just typical teenagers,” explained Handley.

All three with bright futures.

“They were amazing kids,” expressed Ebony.

Some of the boys' classmates are planning a balloon release Monday, but Sunday night, their friends wanted to just be together.

“We all knew Darian. We all knew he had potential. Being here makes us feel closer to him,” said Ebony.

Sunday night, friends hold each other close.

“Be safe while driving. It's not something you can mess with, it's not,” explained Jordan.

For Darian, Nick and Kaylen…

“You try to tell your kids all the time to pay attention and do the right thing and watch out for each other and sometimes it still doesn't go the way you want it,” said Handley.

Three boys missed by many this Christmas.