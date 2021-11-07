KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win consecutive games for the first time in the 2021 NFL season.
They welcome an Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers team.
SCORING SUMMARY
- Kansas City 7, Green Bay 0: Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce on a one-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 15-play, 64-yard drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.