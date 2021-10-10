KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second straight game as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Arrowhead.
Kansas City has already received some positive news in the standings: with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders losing, a victory would put them back into second place in the division.
However, with the Los Angeles Chargers' thrilling win against the Browns on Sunday night, the Chiefs need a win to stay within a game of the Chargers.
The Chiefs will be without Chris Jones, but are expected to have linebacker Willie Gay Jr. back. Wide receiver Josh Gordon is likely going to make his Chiefs debut.
FIRST QUARTER
- Chiefs 3, Bills 0: The Chiefs used a 17-play drive to get on the board. Harrison Butker ended the drive with a 38-yard field goal.
- Bills 7, Chiefs 3: Bills quarterback Josh Allen made things look easy on the opening drive for Buffalo. His 9-yard touchdown run capped off an 8-play, 75-yard drive.
SECOND QUARTER
- Chiefs 10, Bills 7: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wideout Byron Pringle from five yards out to regain the lead.
- Bills 14, Chiefs 10: The Bills responded quickly with a five-play drive. Allen found Emmanuel Sanders from 35 yards out.
- Bills 17, Chiefs 10: Tyler Bass connects on a 30-yard field goal.
- Bills 24, Chiefs 10: Allen finds Dawson Knox from 53 yards out to extend the lead.
- Bills 24, Chiefs 13: Harrison Butker converts on a 54-yard field goal attempt to cut into the advantage.
THIRD QUARTER
- Bills 31-13: Micah Hyde returns an interception thrown by Mahomes for a touchdown to extend the lead.
