lion's choice sandwiches and fries
(Image provided by Lion's Choice)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Lion's Choice, a popular St. Louis-based sandwich shop, is set to open a third location in the KC metro.

The new location will be at 10313 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. It's set to open in October of this year. 

There are two other locations in Independence and Olathe. 

The two current locations offer breakfast, according to a press release, as will the location on Metcalf.

Lion's Choice was founded in 1967 by childhood friends.

