INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Lion’s Choice officially opens its first Kansas City-area location on Wednesday, and the first 100 people in line will receive a free roast beef sandwich.
The popular St. Louis-based sandwich shop was founded by childhood friends in 1967.
The new location at 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway officially opens at 10 a.m.
Gift cards will also be handed out to the first 100 people in line.
“We’re excited about our Independence, MO opening, and we are thrilled to bring our ridiculously good food and unmatched customer service west on I-70 to our neighbors in Kansas City,” said Mike Kupstas, CEO of Lion’s Choice. “Our guests have been asking us to expand to Kansas City for quite some time. We look forward to welcoming old fans and new friends to our Kansas City restaurants.”
The Independence restaurant is one of the first locations to serve breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.