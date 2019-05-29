LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) – One woman lost something very special to her in the rubble after a tornado hit her home.
“Could be right under this chair,” said Bonnie Briar’s sister-in-law.
Three generations spent the day picking through the pieces of a room that was blown into her yard.
An EF-4 tornado ripped through her Leavenworth County property, leveling her barn, ripping off part of her roof and tearing her bedroom away from the rest of the house.
“This is my grandma’s,” Briar said, pulling out a 1940s-era compact.
They were looking for something small but important.
“Find it?” Briar asked, as the search continued.
“No,” one of the relatives in the group responded.
They were trying to find a piece of jewelry that her mother gave her before she died.
“Passed away a month ago today,” Briar said.
This comes after a long list of losses.
“I lost my dad a year ago in that bedroom, my mother a month ago in this one, and my dog 13 days ago. And then this,” Briar said. “I don’t think I can take any more.”
Between the two bedrooms is the bathroom where Briar took cover.
“It was the loudest sound I ever heard in my life,” Briar said.
She got in the tub with Mia, her mom’s dog, covered with a mattress.
“I was in the bathtub with the dog in between my legs,” Briar said. “And then all of a sudden, I heard the wall. I heard it go.”
Where she was has her and her family wondering. Her dad died in one bedroom and her mom in different one. The bathroom is between the two.
“And I couldn’t help but thinking that, you know, they were holding the walls together for her,” Ken Archambeau, Bonnie’s brother, said.
And Bonnie was holding herself together, thanks to the rest of her family.
“Even though all I’ve gone through, I still feel very blessed,” Briar said. “I still can’t find the one thing I want. I know. We’ll find it.”
They were like Bonnie: determined.
“It’s here Bonnie. We are going to find it,” said an encouraging voice coming from a face hidden behind the wreckage.
Then… it happened.
“Did you find it? Oh my God. Oh… Mom gave this two me two months before she passed away,” Briar said, tears filling her eyes as she raced to her nephew to hug him.
Engraved in it are the words, ‘My dear daughter. May God always protect you and give you strength’.
Maybe that is how she sees all this and still feels blessed.
As her family packed up to go, task accomplished, their parting words were simple.
“I love you guys,” Briar said.
“Love you too Bonnie,” they replied.
