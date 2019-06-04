LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- One week after that destructive EF-4 tornado touched down the Linwood community is still picking up the pieces.
There’s an effort online to reconnect people with pieces of their life that flew miles away.
Matt Knetter lives on a farm about 16 miles northeast of Linwood.
He says shortly after the storm passed through he started hearing things fall from the sky all around his home.
The next day he found debris all over his land.
Barn tin, insulation, a lot of flower pots from the plant nursery in Linwood that was destroyed.
He’s slowly gathered all of it and made a pile to be taken to the dump.
But one item he found, he refuses to throw out.
It was a wedding veil still on the hanger with a pillow case over it to protect it from the elements.
“It was suggested to me to put it on Facebook,” Knetter said. “So I put it on there and expected maybe a couple dozen folk to spread it around but it ended up being 7,000 as of this morning. So far, no claims towards it. But I’d sure like to get it back to somebody."
Knetter isn’t the only person to take to Facebook to reunite people with found personal items from the tornado.
There’s a Facebook account called Linwood, KS Tornado Lost and Found.
People are posting everything from dogs, to family home videos, pictures, letters, and clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.