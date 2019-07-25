LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- This weekend will mark two months since a devastating EF-4 tornado ripped through Linwood, Kansas.
The town is making progress since that day, but it has taken time.
Driving around Linwood, one can still see a lot of the damage from the tornado.
However, there continues to be a hopeful spirit and it all stems from the community and those who are helping pick up the fallen pieces.
Thursday was day two of cleanup for Tammy Prater.
“Trying to do what I can,” she said. “It’s hard to find time to help out.”
She finds time, though, and this is only the beginning of her work.
“Before, I helped a friend clean up their place,” she said. “They didn’t have any running water. Brought them a generator, brought them water. Twenty-one years they lived there and just bulldozed everything down.”
Prater remembers when the tornado hit.
“I heard it,” Prater said. “I didn’t want to see it. I don’t mess with Mother Nature.”
Apparently, Mother Nature doesn’t mess with her either.
“It was kind of like the tornado jumped over and skipped my place and just kept its path of destruction,” she said.
Prater only had a couple of fallen trees, which is a miracle she can’t explain to this day.
“Yeah, I don’t know,” she said. “I’m just blessed.”
Now she’s taking that blessing and extending it to her community by picking up the scraps, hoping one day to build it back up.
“No, it’s not going to look the same, but hopefully you know… rebuild,” she said. “That’s all you can do.”
That’s exactly what she will do, one fallen piece at a time.
