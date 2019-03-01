LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- James Dakota Fletcher, a 26-year-old from Linwood, was sentenced on Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.
He was sentenced to 10 months in the Department of Corrections after being convicted of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in September 2018.
The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed charges after an incident in Feb. 2017, when deputies with the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office tried to make a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement and a pursuit ensued through Linwood.
The passenger of the vehicle identified Fletcher as the driver.
Fletcher also had his probation revoked in two older cases.
One revocation stemmed from a 2015 case where Fletcher pleaded to one count of non-residential burglary in August of 2016. Fletcher was ordered to serve the underlying sentence of 27 months with the Department of Corrections.
The second revocation stemmed from an incident also committed in Feb. 2017, where Fletcher pleaded to one count of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of interference with law enforcement.
In that case, Fletcher was ordered to serve the underlying nine months with the Department of Corrections for the interference conviction and 12 months with the county jail for the conviction of battery on a law enforcement officer.
Those two counts were ordered to run concurrently to one another, but all three cases were ordered to run consecutively. In total, Fletcher was sentenced to serve 46 months with the department of corrections and the remaining three months in the Leavenworth County Jail.
“Thank you to our law enforcement,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “These officers are the backbone of our society. They continually protect and fight for our safety, even when their well-being is at risk.”
