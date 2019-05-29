Tornadoes roared through Linwood, Kansas, Tuesday night, and in the light of Wednesday morning residents are beginning to see just how much damage was done.

LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A Linwood family says they’ve never been more thankful to be alive after riding out a storm as it tore apart their house Tuesday evening.

The Duffin family has gathered a lot of stuff over the past 12 years

“It is like where do you start?” Dena Duffin said.

For Duffin, she’s counting her blessings and focus on what they still have.

“My dad’s ashes … yeah those were untouched,” she said.

She says even more important than the things are the people.

When the sirens rang, her husband and son rode out the twister together in the basement of the family’s home.

“I’ve cried a whole lot today, and I’m somehow holding up,” said Kobee Duffin. “It’s heartbreaking to me that my whole house is gone, that I won’t be able to live here again.”

But as the sun rose on Wednesday, there were little signs of what survived, like their family cat -- a much needed reminder that even when your life turns upside down, signs of hope still remain.

“We were all OK, and that’s all that matters,” Kobee Duffin said. 

