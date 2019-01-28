PLEASANTON, KS (KCTV) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office needs help in locating two missing teens.
Keith Dawson Streeter, 14, and Alayna Leeann Swearingen, 12, were last seen at their homes in Pleasanton on Jan. 27.
Streeter is a white male with brown hair, and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs 120 lbs.
Swearingen is a white female with sandy blonde hair, and hazel eyes. She is 5’2” tall and weighs 106 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, camo t-shirt, and a red and black hoodie.
UPDATE: Police said that the kids have been found safe as of Monday evening.
