KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A line awaited the reopening of the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway on Monday morning.
The casino last week announced they would reopen after it was closed for over two months due to the coronavirus crisis.
There's no poker room or table games yet, but slot machines were available for customers to play. The machines were spaced out. Employees at the casino are also required to wear masks. Customers are not.
The slot machines also must be cleaned frequently.
The line on Monday was so long that some decided the wait wasn't worth it.
"The line was around the building, so I will just head back to Topeka," Keith Mathis said.
Others were concerned about the proximity of those in line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.