INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Limited damage was done following a fire at the Nativity of Saint Mary School in Independence.
The Independence Fire Department said crews reported to the scene Friday night at 7:22 p.m.
Smoke and fire were reported on the roof of the gym area.
The fire was ruled under control and the cause is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
