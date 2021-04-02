Independence church fire

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Limited damage was done following a fire at the Nativity of Saint Mary School in Independence.

The Independence Fire Department said crews reported to the scene Friday night at 7:22 p.m.

Smoke and fire were reported on the roof of the gym area.

The fire was ruled under control and the cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported. 

