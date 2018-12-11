KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The streets of Kansas City are a little barer Tuesday night.
Lime Scooters were stripped off sidewalks overnight.
It’s a polarizing new mode of transportation, in between traffic with two wheels, instead of four.
The electric scooter frenzy has won over riders in Kansas City.
Rigel Galam is visiting from Mexico City where he says they have three electric scooter companies including Bird and Lime.
“Always, like all the time because it’s cheaper than Uber,” said Galam.
Kansas City had two scooters to choose from until Lime disappeared overnight.
KCTV5 got our hands on an email sent to city leaders from Lime.
The company said after launching three months ago, more than 100,000 trips were taken by 30,000 different riders.
A representative with Lime also said, they are pausing service for a few weeks to take stock of what worked, ride out the rest of winter, and prepare their application for the city’s scooter contract.
Councilman Jermaine Reed is chairman of the transportation committee.
He says, the company assured him they will be back in the Spring.
“We want to make sure we have these types of options and I know that we will,” voiced Reed.
With Lime out of the picture, Bird now runs the market. And it doesn’t appear they’ll be leaving anytime soon.
Which is good news for Justin Thompson, who’s just starting to get hang of it.
“It’s a good way to get around the city,” proclaimed Thompson.
Bird scooters will remain out for now. We reached out to the company Tuesday.
In a statement they said, “We are in close contact with the city and will continue to operate in Kansas City providing our reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation option for the community,” proclaimed Bird Spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.