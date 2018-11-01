KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Lime is pulling some electric scooters from the streets over fears that some batteries could catch fire.
So far the company has only pulled scooters in Los Angeles, San Diego and the Lake Tahoe area,
They are also considering another issue where the battery could fail.
Lime won't say if that means a loss of power while someone is riding.
No word on if the company plans to recall scooters currently in Kansas City.
