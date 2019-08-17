OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire that may have been caused by a lightning strike.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a house fire in the 8000 block of W. 146th Terr. on reported smoke and fire coming from the attic of a home.
No injuries were reported and fire damage was contained to the attic and roof of the home.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud thunder clap and lightning strike just before the fire was discovered.
Two adults, two children and three dogs are displaced by the fire and will stay in a hotel.
It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
