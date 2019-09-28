LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - Lenexa Fire Department is investigating a fire that may have been caused by lightning.
At about 11:23 p.m. on Friday night, Lenexa Fire, along with other area units, were called to the 8700 block of Pine St. on a structure fire.
When they arrived, smoke and fire was visible from the roof of the home.
The fire was reported under control after about 30 minutes.
Heat damage was confined to a small area in the attic of the roof.
The exact cause of the fire is being investigated, however, lightning was in the area at the time of the fire.
No damage estimates were available at this time and nobody was injured.
