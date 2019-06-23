LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A building caught fire in Lee's Summit on Saturday night after it was struck by lightning.
The building, described as a "fourplex," is in the 200 block of SW Pinetree Lane and was struck by lightning around 11 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they could see light smoke from the outside of the building.
All the occupants were outside.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was in a utility room for units 221 and 223 on the first floor. The room shared a wall that separated both units.
The fire traveled in the walls, went between the two units, and up into the second floor.
Firefighters had to open up the walls and ceilings to get the fire contained.
The incident was under control just before midnight.
It was determined that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
Damage to two units was confined to the area around the utility rooms, with varying amounts of smoke damage to the remainder of the units.
Units 217 and 219 did not sustain any damage and were able to be reoccupied.
