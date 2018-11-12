KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) - A light but persistent snow caused two deaths and numerous accidents in Kansas City, and caused several school closings in mid-Missouri.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported at noon Monday that it has responded to 86 crashes, including two deaths and 10 injuries.
One person died on Interstate 49 at Missouri 291 in Harrisonville and the other died along Missouri 52 in Henry County. Details of the crashes were not immediately available.
Many schools in central Missouri let students out early Monday and some colleges canceled evening classes.
The snowfall was moving east Monday afternoon and the National Weather Service put the entire St. Louis metro area under a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. Monday.
