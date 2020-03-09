Police Lights

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened in the 400 block of Spruce Avenue on Monday night. 
 
Police reported to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. on a call of shooting. 
 
Once there, they found a man suffering from a shooting wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 
 
No suspect has been arrested in the case. 

