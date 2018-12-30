KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, KS police are investigating a drive-by shooting that's left one with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2500 block of N. 22nd Street.
There have been no arrests in the case yet.
There's also no information about the victim or the suspect.
