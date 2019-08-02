KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Mid-Continent Library is hosting an event this weekend for readers who prefer something on the steamy side.
As KCTV5's Nathan Vickers reports, there's more to romance than meets the eye.
What is it about a love story?
They are books about passion, but also belonging.
It's the kind of book Geornesha Clayton can't put down.
“I started reading romance novels when I was 12 years old,” she said.
That's why when the Mid-Continent Library decided to host her favorite authors, she and hundreds of others came to put a face to the words that touch their hearts.
Rachel Van Dyken is one of the featured authors there.
“It provides this amazing escape for people,” she said. “The biggest misconception is that it's all bodice rippers and sex. That's not true at all.”
Most will tell you they put their souls into their work, just like any good writer.
“I cried writing this book,” one author said.
Just like you can't judge a book by its cover, you can't judge a romance novel by the old stigmas. It's a billion-dollar industry with many subgenres and relationship types.
“It's love, it's beautiful,” Clayton said. “There's always going to be a happy ending.”
The love and the thirst are only part of the appeal.
“It's pretty hot stuff, so that's good,” Clayton said.
If you love stories like that, you're not alone.
“There's no shame in loving romance,” Clayton said.
In fact, a Nielson survey found that more than a quarter of all fiction sales are romance novels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.