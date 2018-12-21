LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Liberty officer was assaulted while arresting a man who had an outstanding resisting arrest warrant during court, police say.
Curtis M. Cochrane, 54, was uninjured, but the arresting officer suffered abrasions and contusions to his face from Cochrane's punches and attempts to gouge the officer's eyes.
It happened on Dec. 6.
The officer also suffered lacerations to his forehead from being bitten.
Police said the bite injuries may require treatment to prevent the transmission of bloodborne infections.
Cochrane was charged with assault and is in custody at the Clay County Detention Center.
The officer was able to return to work his next shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.