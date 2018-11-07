LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a report of shots being fired into a Liberty home where children were present.
Police responded to the residence near the corner of Barford and Broadmore shortly before 2 p.m., and soon took two people into custody at the scene.
Officers said the shots were fired inside the home and that four individuals were in the house at the time of the incident, including two pre-school age children. However, no one was injured.
Police have secured the area, and investigators said they do not think the shots were not accidental.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on air and in the app for more details.
