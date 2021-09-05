LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities in Liberty are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Mike Park, 56, was last seen September 3 at the Mini Mart in downtown Liberty. He was driving a white 2000 Honda CRV with Missouri plates TG0E7P.
He was reportedly going fishing and all of his known spots have been checked.
Parks is described as 5'11" and 220 pounds with brown shaved hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 816-439-4701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.