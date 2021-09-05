mike parks
source: Liberty PD

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities in Liberty are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Mike Park, 56, was last seen September 3 at the Mini Mart in downtown Liberty. He was driving a white 2000 Honda CRV with Missouri plates TG0E7P.

He was reportedly going fishing and all of his known spots have been checked.

Parks is described as 5'11" and 220 pounds with brown shaved hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 816-439-4701.

