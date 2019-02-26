LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Liberty high school is looking into a racist Snapchat sent to a 16-year-old student last week and then posted to social media.
Liberty North High School principal Martin Jacobs sent a letter home to parents about the incident saying appropriate discipline will be handed down.
Here is a copy of the letter:
LNHS Parents,
Over the weekend it was brought to our attention that a student at LNHS sent a racial Snapchat video to a classmate. This incident has since received attention on social media. I wanted to personally reach out to emphasize to our families that we denounce
the use of racially offensive language, not only here at Liberty North, but across Liberty Public Schools. We will be handling this situation with the families involved in the coming days, with appropriate discipline handed down, per Board Policy.
As always, if you would have any further questions, do not hesitate reaching out to me here at Liberty North.
Thank you for your attention.
The teen who received the racist Snap screen-recorded the video of another student saying a slur. The teen tells KCTV5 News that she didn’t have any previous issues with the student in the video or the person who sent it.
The student says the racial slur is used often at the high school, but she was still shocked to see it sent so boldly in a video. She says just last Friday, students were using the word in the student section of a basketball game.
