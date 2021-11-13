Police lights tape generic
Getty Images

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) --- A Liberty man is accused of killing his mother, police say.

Jill Little, 46, was found dead inside a home in the 400 block of Glendale overnight Saturday morning.

Liberty police were called out to the location on a report of a man who was "out of control." 

Austin Little, 20, was identified as the suspect in his mother's death.

He was arrested with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff's Department and Claycomo Police Department.

He's charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A $1 million bond was set.

There are no additional suspects at this time, according to police. 

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

