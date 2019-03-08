LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Severe weather season is right around the corner and cities across Kansas and Missouri are preparing.
Earlier this week there was a statewide tornado siren testing.
Two cities in the Kansas City area siren systems did not work.
City officials say Liberty fixed the mechanical issue earlier this week and as of yesterday they are working.
The sirens did not work during the test this week in Harrisonville either.
They have mechanics on the way this morning to check out their siren system and hope to retest later today. They have not said what time exactly that will happen.
It’s not just tornado sirens that need to be prepared for the fast-coming severe weather season, you need to prepare your family.
The National Weather Service says it’s important to have a plan in place before there is severe weather in the forecast.
“Where are you going to go, how are you going to get in contact with everyone so that you can make sure everybody is safe and that everybody is seeking shelter,” Meteorologist Andy Bailey said. “Those are the kinds of things we want people to consider so that they are prepared for when warnings are issued.”
