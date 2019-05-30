LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) – In Lexington, 45 miles east of Kansas City, the Missouri River is out of its banks and threatening the town.
People there are worried Lexington could be the next town where severe flooding shuts everything down.
The biggest danger is right where the water is dangerously close to the water plant. If it reaches it, the town could be without water for several weeks.
This week, people there were working together to prevent that.
In Lexington, Sharon Langman's Big Muddy Ice Cream shop is part of a thriving downtown.
Two scoops can go a long way...
"Everybody's happier with ice cream,” she said. “We just love Lexington and everything that comes with a small town.”
However, a rising river is threatening the city. Lexington is already stocking up on canned and bottled water in case the Missouri breaches the water plant, which hasn't happened since the flood of ‘93. That time, the town was without water for several weeks.
“We can only handle so much,” said Mayor Fred Wiedner.
On Wednesday, when the forecast for the river changed drastically, the mayor called for emergency volunteers.
“We had 200 people in a few hours,” he said.
They stacked thousands of bags and even had a few to spare, some of which they sent down the road on Thursday to other cities with incoming floods.
“We got so much done, we didn't need any more today,” the mayor said.
He said the wall of sand should take on the forecasted crest, but a big rain in the next few days could mean the worst.
“Even if that happens, we have shown that we can come together and handle these problems,” the mayor said.
Some in town have already lost water due to a burst main.
“I haven't had water since Saturday,” said Fire Chief Brad Weber. “It's about community. We may or may not have beat the river until the next day.”
It's part of what comes with a small town.
“Losing our water plant would be a major issue,” Langman said. “Saving it is important to everyone here.
On Thursday evening, Lafayette County put out another emergency call for another town in trouble. Across the river in Hardin, they've started sandbagging as well.
