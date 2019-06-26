LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -- The mayor of a town in Lafayette County has resigned after claiming to receive hate-filled messages on Facebook.
According to the city clerk, rumors on Facebook started circulating about the mayor around March after the city administrator was ousted.
According to a news release from the City of Lexington, Mayor Fred Wiedner resigned prior to Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lexington City Council.
In an open letter to the community, Wiedner cited numerous online threats to himself and his family as his reason for stepping down.
In the letter, Wiedner called the harassment on Facebook “absolutely disgusting,” going on to say his position as mayor is “no longer worth the battle.”
Wiedner went on to say he and his wife will be moving from Lexington, and his resignation was effective immediately.
Scott Lynn is now serving as mayor pro tem. Lynn was previously the councilman for the fourth ward of Lexington and the head of municipal services and the hospital board.
