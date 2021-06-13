KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell says he doesn't regret what he said about never wanting to play for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid again.
In a series of tweets responding to backlash from fans, Bell said he doesn't regret what he said and added that he did enjoy his time in Kansas City.
"I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine...you have your right," Bell tweeted. "Just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me."
Bell said he enjoyed "my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC."
I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine...you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021
never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around...I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC...— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021
I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel...the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media...— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021
I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel...— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021
so you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless ... I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said ...— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021
