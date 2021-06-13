Chiefs Saints Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell says he doesn't regret what he said about never wanting to play for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid again.

In a series of tweets responding to backlash from fans, Bell said he doesn't regret what he said and added that he did enjoy his time in Kansas City.

"I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine...you have your right," Bell tweeted. "Just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me."

Bell said he enjoyed "my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC."

