JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: On Sunday, the sheriff tweeted that Highway 24 just outside of Levasy is completely underwater and impassable from both directions.
He also said property within several yards of that highway has sustained heavy water damage. Business owners are trying to assess damage and salvage merchandise.
It now is estimated that the floodwaters have impacted 4.5 miles, approximately 2800 acres.
“As we continue to access the areas impacted by the flood, we encourage the public not to come into the flood area," said Sheriff Darryl Forté. "High water can cause significant damage to vehicles, and create a water rescue situation. Please use alternate routes to get around flooded areas. The Sheriff’s Office will remain in the area and will continue to work with other agencies to ensure that residents and citizens are safe. The safety of everyone is our priority. We will provide updates as information become available.”
Saturday's coverage is below.
A levee in eastern Jackson County was breached on Saturday morning, causing parts of Levasy to flood.
Then, the Jackson County Sheriff said that the south levee was also breached around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Access to the city of Levasy, which is just outside of Buckner, was restricted to residents only for safety purposes. They must show proof of residency to enter.
Central Jackson County Fire and Protect had to conduct a water rescue and Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisting on Saturday. Later in the day, the sheriff said boats had been deployed to bring residents to safety.
No injuries have been reported.
Just off 24 Highway, the water was creeping along the rocks of the railroad tracks by 6 p.m. Saturday. Trains were stopped all day.
People were using boats in Levasy all day and several houses were already partially underwater.
One farmer rushed to feed his cattle, using a boat instead of a truck to get to the pastures.
People had been waiting for the flood for nearly two weeks.
“It’s a lot of anxiety," said Aaron Bosley, whose home flooded. "You don’t know what to feel because you don’t know what to do.”
“Just a waiting game," he said. "Watch to see how high the water gets. That’s about all you can do.”
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, many residents decided to evacuate.
The Red Cross has been notified by the authorities that people have been displaced.
A shelter was opened Saturday in response to the flooding at Buckner United Methodist Church at 109 S. Hudson St. in Buckner, Missouri.
24Hwy outside of Levasy completely underwater and impassable both directions. @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/0UdVXHL1MK— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 2, 2019
South levee breached in Levasy approximately 30 minutes ago. Several residents are requesting assistance. Boats being deployed to bring residents to safety. Several houses are partially underwater. No injuries reported. Will provide additional information soon. pic.twitter.com/mkpQCkQ6Iv— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 1, 2019
Water levels continue to rise in several areas in Levasy. Some residents have left area others are being encouraged to leave. Additional displacement of residents expected. Red Cross has been notified. @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/uaQkjO2aK8— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 1, 2019
