Brown County, KS (KCTV) -- When the pandemic hit last year, the Kickapoo reservation in Kansas shut down—even before the state orders.
We visited the reservation last year. We showed you the chained-up casino and the challenges the tribe was facing, and the lack of support from the federal government.
And we showed you the small herd of buffalo the tribe purchased. The buffalo were described as a nod to their past and a sign of hope for their future.
Now, a year later, the herd, much like the people, have survived, if not thrived. There are still eight in the herd. Some died but others were born. Echoing what happened to the Kickapoo Tribe in the past year.
The Coronavirus hit this tribe hard. Seven people died.
“It was hard to contain it,” said Lester Randell, the Kickapoo Chairman. “I lost my father during that time. You never wish it upon anybody, but it happens, unfortunately.”
Johanna Thomas had the virus. She was hospitalized for four weeks, much of that time on a ventilator.
“I had every symptom in the book,” said Thomas. “It’s been a long, long road.”
Thomas is recovering, but she still has “covid fog”, is fatigued and needs a brace for walking. But she said she was grateful to be alive.
Things are better on the reservation now, due to vaccination. The vaccination rate on the reservation is above average—way above average.
“I’m guessing 80-90 percent vaccinated,” said Randell. “Maybe even higher than that.”
Randall says his tribe is extremely close knit and that has helped spread the message about getting vaccinated for each other. He also says history helps. Pandemics have been brutal on tribes.
The tribe is still facing challenges in getting through the pandemic. Much like businesses in the metro area, they’re having trouble getting enough people to work in the casino. But Chairman Lester Randall is confident they’ll get through it.
“We do what’s best for our people,” said Randall. “We stick together --a little closer”
