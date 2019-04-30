LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Micalla Rettinger was born and raised in Lenexa. Her father said she moved to Iowa for college and had so much more life to live. As you can imagine, he was floored when he got a phone call saying she was dead.
“We were shocked and had the wind knocked out of us when we found out about it. Something like that comes unexpectedly. You never think you’re going to lose a child,” Steven Rettinger, MD, who is Micalla’s Father said.
Doctor Steven Rettinger is the father of three girls. Early Sunday morning, he got a phone call about his middle child that no parent could prepare for.
“Shots fired in a place that’s a wooded suburban area at 2:30 in the morning, that’s not right, something was not right, and we hope someone knows something,” Steven Rettinger said.
Steven said Micalla was picking up her boyfriend from a local restaurant after a shift and dropping off another friend before heading home. Iowa police said Micalla’s car crashed after she was shot in the neck on Highway 218, near the Greenhill exit.
“They weren’t out doing anything illegal or unusual they were simply coming home from work. It was just kind of a unique weird situation,” Major Joe Liebold, who is with the Waterloo Police, said.
Micalla died from her injury. One of her passengers is in the hospital and the other wasn’t hurt.
“She was a beautiful child and a beautiful young woman,” Steven said.
Steven said Micalla had big dreams. She’s wanted to go to college on a softball scholarship and accomplished it by starting in centerfield at Northern Iowa for four years. But sadly, her dream of going to dental school will never become a reality.
“I’d say to the person who did this, I would pray they don’t do this to anyone else. I would forgive them,” Steven said.
Micalla’s family said they are waiting for Iowa police to release her body so she can be shipped home to Lenexa.
The visitation will be at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa and a memorial mass will be at Holy Trinity Parish in Lenexa, where Micalla went to grade school.
