LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – The police were called in Lenexa after someone threw a rocking chair at a car’s windshield.
The incident happened on Friday and the police department posted on Twitter about it just after 1:30 p.m.
According to the police, the criminal property damage call happened following an argument between two cousins about “family matters.”
One cousin went to the other’s job and threw the rocking chair at the windshield of the parked car.
The windshield was cracked, but the victim didn’t want to prosecute his cousin so the police left.
RIP to the chair pic.twitter.com/3jFb3zzynm— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) March 8, 2019
