rocking chair 1.jpg
(Lenexa Police Department)

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – The police were called in Lenexa after someone threw a rocking chair at a car’s windshield.

The incident happened on Friday and the police department posted on Twitter about it just after 1:30 p.m.

According to the police, the criminal property damage call happened following an argument between two cousins about “family matters.”

One cousin went to the other’s job and threw the rocking chair at the windshield of the parked car.

The windshield was cracked, but the victim didn’t want to prosecute his cousin so the police left.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.