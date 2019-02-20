LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Lenexa Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman.
The Lenexa Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman who picked up a person’s check book, that accidentally left it behind, and put it in her purse.
Here's the story: vic accidentally left her checkbook on the store counter. This shopper (suspect) picks it up and rather than turning it in to the clerk, stuffs it into her purse (theft of lost or mislaid property). If you can help us ID this suspect, DM or call 913-825-8097 pic.twitter.com/P3tHwWeKEq— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) February 20, 2019
If you can identify the woman, police ask that you call 913-825-8097.
