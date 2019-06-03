LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Lenexa police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Barbara Elam-Beal is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, approximately weighs 147 pounds and is wearing purple glasses, a blue sweater and jeans.
She was last seen leaving Benton House located at 22000 Prairie Star Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was walking her small black dog named Roxy.
SILVER ALERT - We’re attempting to locate Barbara Elam-Beal, 79. She was seen leaving Benton House of Lenexa, 22000 Prairie Star Pky around 4:30 PM today. She was walking her small black dog, Roxy. Barbara is approx 5’05”, 147 lbs, and wearing purple glasses, blue sweater, jeans. pic.twitter.com/UlgZC7Uy5e— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) June 4, 2019
If you see Elam-Beal, you’re asked to call 911.
