Barbara Elam-Beal
Lenexa Police

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Lenexa police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Barbara Elam-Beal is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, approximately weighs 147 pounds and is wearing purple glasses, a blue sweater and jeans.

She was last seen leaving Benton House located at 22000 Prairie Star Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She was walking her small black dog named Roxy.

If you see Elam-Beal, you’re asked to call 911.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.