LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Lenexa police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car.
5:30 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly man was hit by a car when he attempted to cross a road.
The fatal crash took place near West 75th Terrace and Pflumm Road.
Authorities say that the elderly man died at the scene of the crash.
Officials say that the diver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more information.
