SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Emergency crews had to rescue the driver of a Lenexa city snowplow that turned over after hitting a patch of ice.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene they were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.
The driver was treated at the scene, and city officials told KCTV5 News the driver is expected to be fine.
The city also attributed the crash to a combination of slick conditions due to the icy weather and an older road in need of some repair.
