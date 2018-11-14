LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Every year, people in the Lenexa neighborhood of "Parkhurst" go all out for "Oktoberfest”, which raises money for a local charity.
This year, the neighbors picked a cause close to their heart.
It's been a tough year for 7-year-old Olivia Connealy who suffered a seizure last November that lasted for several hours. The seizure caused Connealy a significant amount of brain swelling.
But she's had support during every step of her recovery, from the doctors and nurses at Children's Mercy Hospital, to the staff at Ability KC.
Now, her neighbors are pitching in with a donation, that will help Connealy and other children just like her Connealy still has a long way to go, but her neighbors will be supporting her every step of the way.
Ability KC is asking people to keep them in mind on giving Tuesday.
