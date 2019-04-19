JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A 33-year-old Lenexa man has been charged with rape.
According to records, Christopher Antonio Shivers was booked into jail on Thursday after being arrested just after 2 a.m.
On Friday, he was charged with rape and his bond was set at $250,000.
According to the Lenexa police department, the victim was a 17-year-old girl who knew Shivers but is not related to him.
