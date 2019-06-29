Fernando Nichols charged with rape of a child

Fernando Nichols was charged with rape of a child and other sex crimes.

 Photo provided by Johnson County Sheriff's Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - A Lenexa man was charged with rape of a child and other sex crimes on Friday.

According to court records, Fernando Nichols was charged with one count of rape of a child under the age of 14, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties.

The court records indicate the incidents took place between July of 2012 and January 2017.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Nichols.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.