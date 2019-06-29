JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - A Lenexa man was charged with rape of a child and other sex crimes on Friday.
According to court records, Fernando Nichols was charged with one count of rape of a child under the age of 14, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties.
The court records indicate the incidents took place between July of 2012 and January 2017.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Nichols.
