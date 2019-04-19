RUSSELL, KANSAS (KCTV5) -- A Lenexa man is behind bars in connection with the shooting of a police officer in western Kansas.
Taylor Malcolm, a 29-year-old from Lenexa has been arrested for allegedly shooting an officer.
The Russell, Kansas police officer had gone to a motel to check on a report of a suicidal person.
When they knocked on the door, a shot was fired through it and then three more.
The officer was struck in the leg and is expected to recover.
