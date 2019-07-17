LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - A local company based out of Lenexa was selected as a winner in a NASA competition in Mountain View, CA.
Enduralock, a custom fastener engineering solutions company that develops proprietary vibration resistant fasteners based in Lenexa, was a winner at the NASA iTech Cycle I competition that took place on July 10-11.
The competition brought in finalists from all over the globe to compete and showcase their innovations at the competition forum in Mountain View, CA.
The company's fasteners are now space certified after an evaluation by engineers at NASA's Marshall Flight Center.
Enduralock CEO and co-founder, Dr. Harold Hess, was proud of what his team accomplised and winning in the competition.
“We have dedicated tremendous time and effort to develop unique fastener solutions aimed to address the harsh environments experienced in space,” said Hess. “I could not be prouder of what our team has accomplished, and we are tremendously excited to pursue future projects with NASA.”
According to NASA's website, NASA iTech is an initiative to find and foster innovative solutions to challenges faced on Earth and in space.
Three teams were selected as winners in the competition, including Enduralock.
