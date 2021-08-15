JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A local organization is doing its part to help the people of Haiti in the aftermath of Saturday’s earthquake.
“Our first response to Haiti was in 2010,” says Kim Carroll the President and CEO of Heart to Heart International.
That response in 2010 was for a 7.0 magnitude quake, near the capital city Port au Prince, which killed an estimated 300,000 people.
Since the 2010 quake Heart to Heart has kept a Haitian team there, focusing on healthcare and disaster preparedness.
Now that same team is assisting with Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake, that has killed more than 1,200 people, and the death toll continues rising.
“This is a major crisis for Haiti, it’s a 7.2 quake, it’s in an area that while as not as densely populated as Port au Prince there is still a population of about 1.5 million people that have been impacted in the moderate to severe range,” says Carroll.
Right now, the Lenexa based organization will be on standby, ready to provide support where needed.
Meanwhile the Haitian teams arrive to the hard-hit areas Monday, assessing the need, meeting with local community partners, distributing hygiene kits and treating patients.
“They know the language, they’re going to be trusted, they know the communities, our chief medical officer is actually from the area impacted. Many of our staff don’t even know if their families are okay yet and yet they are deploying to help care for others,” says Carroll.
Heart to Heart officials say the best way people can help locally is through financial donations.
You can do so by texting HHIER to 41444 or going to their website Hearttoheart.org.
