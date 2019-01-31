TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Earlier this week, lawmakers in Topeka were presented with a resolution to change the state’s constitution, which would effectively ban abortion in the state.
House Concurrent Resolution 5004 is only two pages long, but it says a lot.
It wants to change the state constitution so all rights extend “to every human being from the beginning of the biological development of that human being, including fertilization.”
This is not the first time this resolution has been introduced in the last 10 years, but the support it has so far has Rep. Stephanie Clayton, a Democrat from District 19 in Merriam, frustrated.
“The first thing that I noticed were the sponsors and the lack of female sponsors,” she said.
Right now, 21 men are sponsors of the resolution. Three of them are from the Kansas City area: Representatives Tarwater, Resman, and Dove.
“I have to go by what I believe and when it goes against my moral compass then I can’t do it,” said Rep. Willie Dove, a Republican from District 38
It would take a two-thirds a majority in both the house and the senate to get the legislation on the ballot. Then it would be up to the voters.
The resolution says, “A vote against this proposition would not amend the constitution, in which case the current federally mandated legal status of preborn humans would remain that of a class of human beings that can intentionally be killed."
It is a measure opponents say is extreme.
“Life is extreme,” Dove said. “Life is life and if one life doesn’t matter, then what does all life matter?”
The resolution is not getting the traditional backing from Kansans For Life, however.
“Something like a human life amendment, at this point, we believe is not the right route to go at this particular point in light of what we’re facing here in Kansas,” said Jeanne Gawdun with Kansans For Life.
Gawdun said her organization is waiting for a ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court on whether the state’s constitution currently includes the right to abortion.
“What the Supreme Court does or says or puts in to action is not something I have to believe in,” Dove said.
“Although it has been introduced and we might even see a hearing on it, I doubt we see any movement on that legislation,” Clayton said.
A Republican source told KCTV5 News there is talk within the party that the resolution will not make it to the house floor for a vote.
