OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Court of Appeals will take up the case of a long-standing landscaping dispute that has run up legal costs approaching $1 million.
The Kansas City Star reports that the board of the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association in Olathe has filed notice that it is appealing a ruling issued in January by Johnson County District Judge Rhonda K. Mason.
Homeowner Jim Hildenbrand filed suit against the association in 2013. Mason found that the association treated Hildenbrand unfairly when it denied his application for the landscaping project, but that Hildenbrand violated rules by failing to fill out the proper application before installing the project.
She ordered Hildenbrand to pay $25,000 in damages to the association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.