Lees Summit teacher named Read to Achieve winner

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee's Summit elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Highland Park Elementary School third grade teacher Alyson Fortney was nominated by Paige Bushnell.
Fortney received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.
"Ms. Fortney is the most dedicated teacher I’ve known. She gets there early and stays late, every single day. She goes out of her way to make kids feel special by attending their extra curricular activities throughout the year and summer. She does a book club with her class during the summer and meets them at the park and provides pizza. She talks about her kids years after she’s had them because they leave such an impression on her, as I’m sure she leaves a similar impression on each one of them. She deserves all the credit in the world," Bushnell said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.