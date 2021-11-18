LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- The Lee's Summit Board of Education voted Thursday night to extend its mask mandate for some buildings in the district.
Masks will be optional for students at the middle school and high school levels following a vote Thursday night by the board.
Masks will still be required for elementary-school aged students. One reason given for the extension was giving students at that age level an opportunity to get vaccinated.
Prior to that extension being approved, Board member Rodrick Sparks introduced a motion that would have extended the universal mask mandate through the first two weeks of January.
That motion was denied 4-3.
Masks will be required through Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.